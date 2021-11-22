UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,460 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of LendingClub worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $933,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 135.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $952,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 44.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $145,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LC opened at $38.94 on Monday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -90.56 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,047.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $635,285 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

