UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 412,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 202,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARR opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.96. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

ARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

