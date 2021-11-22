UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMHC. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.