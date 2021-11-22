UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SWI opened at $15.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.