Unido EP (UDO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.45 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. Unido EP has a total market cap of $15.09 million and $1.45 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00074377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00090699 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,169.34 or 0.07181374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,848.76 or 0.99640018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,905,234 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.