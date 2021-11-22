Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Unido EP has a market cap of $14.62 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00070150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00074090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00092199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.83 or 0.07220626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,436.28 or 1.00005429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,905,234 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

