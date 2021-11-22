Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $245.57

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $245.57 and last traded at $244.82, with a volume of 20308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Amundi purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.