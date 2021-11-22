Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $245.57

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $245.57 and last traded at $244.82, with a volume of 20308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.31.
A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.
In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Amundi purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
