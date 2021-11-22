Uniper (UN01) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Uniper (ETR: UN01):

11/12/2021 – Uniper was given a new €35.00 ($39.77) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/8/2021 – Uniper was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/8/2021 – Uniper was given a new €34.00 ($38.64) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/5/2021 – Uniper was given a new €33.00 ($37.50) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/5/2021 – Uniper was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/5/2021 – Uniper was given a new €29.50 ($33.52) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/2/2021 – Uniper was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/25/2021 – Uniper was given a new €36.00 ($40.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/21/2021 – Uniper was given a new €33.00 ($37.50) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/20/2021 – Uniper was given a new €39.00 ($44.32) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/20/2021 – Uniper was given a new €34.60 ($39.32) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/4/2021 – Uniper was given a new €33.00 ($37.50) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ETR:UN01 opened at €37.82 ($42.98) on Monday. Uniper SE has a 1-year low of €27.08 ($30.77) and a 1-year high of €39.34 ($44.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

