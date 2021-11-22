United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,632 shares of company stock worth $8,921,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,154,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 958.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $201.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.61. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $129.43 and a 1 year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

