Unity Software (NYSE:U) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Software Inc. provides platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The company platform provides set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles and augmented and virtual reality devices. Unity Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

U has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $189.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.70 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.42.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $4,154,749.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,791,965 shares of company stock worth $268,926,463 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Unity Software by 49.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Unity Software by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 220.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

