Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Universal Entertainment stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. Universal Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

