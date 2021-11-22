Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

UTI opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $279.01 million, a PE ratio of 425.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

