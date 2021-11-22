Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UVSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 31.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 147.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 34,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of UVSP opened at $29.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

