Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $69.07 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

