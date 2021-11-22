Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

VNDA opened at $16.96 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

