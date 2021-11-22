Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 144,050 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 112,063 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 263,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,204,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,958 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $944.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $319,884.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

