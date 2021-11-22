Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $355.63. 1,055,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,344. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $252.50 and a 1-year high of $357.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.91.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

