Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.33% of CPS Technologies worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 69.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 171.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,428 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.28. CPS Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CPS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

