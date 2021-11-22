Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Aytu Biopharma were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 258,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 164,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $2.02 on Monday. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.60). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 110.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

