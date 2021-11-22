Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.35% of Anixa Biosciences worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 57,153 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 18,244 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,841.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ANIX opened at $4.13 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

