Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 40,103 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NGMS opened at $36.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $812.53 million and a P/E ratio of 90.10.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

