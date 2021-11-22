Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 108,732 Shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,698,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.53% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 271,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLBS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

