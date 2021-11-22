Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 91,764 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

ATCO stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

