Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $88.19

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.19 and last traded at $88.19, with a volume of 16171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.83.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,699,000 after acquiring an additional 291,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after purchasing an additional 201,002 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.