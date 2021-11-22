Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Raised by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.32. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,499. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.52. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.21 and a 52 week high of $220.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

