Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Reduced by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,734. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $105.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

