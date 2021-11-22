Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $81.16

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.16 and last traded at $81.18, with a volume of 9464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,656,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

