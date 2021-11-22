Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 573,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

