Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Gleason Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 21.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $431.05 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $326.06 and a 1 year high of $432.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.94.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

