Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $433.02 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $326.06 and a one year high of $432.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.94.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

