Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 107,986 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $193.87 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.73 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.11.

