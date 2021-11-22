Veriti Management LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $134.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.40. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.75.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

