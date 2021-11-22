Veriti Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $318.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.46. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $318.19 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

