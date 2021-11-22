Veriti Management LLC Invests $293,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $1,040,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 25.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.15.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $281.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $282.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.23 and a 200-day moving average of $207.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

