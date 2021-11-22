Veriti Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $223.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.29. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.41 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

