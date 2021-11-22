Veriti Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 727.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after buying an additional 327,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after buying an additional 239,009 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,936,000 after buying an additional 149,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $175.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average is $133.06. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

