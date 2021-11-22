Veriti Management LLC Sells 2,849 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 77.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,218,000 after purchasing an additional 151,315 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FLO. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

