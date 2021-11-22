Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

FANG opened at $102.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $117.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

