Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 162.4% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.1% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 656 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 72,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $530.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.12 and a 52 week high of $545.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.