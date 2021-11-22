Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

VERI has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

VERI opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $953.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. Veritone has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Veritone by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Veritone by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 286,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veritone by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after acquiring an additional 622,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

