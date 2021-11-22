Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,356 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 143,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,455 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

VRRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.50 and a beta of 1.42. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $17,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,317,500 shares of company stock worth $19,301,550. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

