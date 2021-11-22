Very Good Food (VGFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

VGFC opened at $1.35 on Monday. Very Good Food has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

About Very Good Food

The Very Good Food Company Inc is an emerging plant-based food technology company which produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD’s core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co The Very Good Food Company Inc is based in VANCOUVER.

