ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CFO Acquires $99,999.20 in Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zachary William Stassen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $940.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 363.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,311,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 57,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

