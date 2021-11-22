Violich Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 424,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,367,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 206,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $88.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

