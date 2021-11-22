Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,800 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $39.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

