Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $1,766,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $2,850,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 133.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 31.1% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $688.37 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.50. The firm has a market cap of $327.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $629.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $599.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.