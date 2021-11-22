Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:MTX opened at $72.34 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

