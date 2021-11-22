Virtu Financial LLC Has $216,000 Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,695 shares of company stock worth $4,169,572 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MD opened at $25.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.