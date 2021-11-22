Virtu Financial LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) by 365.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,466 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Kaixin Auto worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the second quarter worth $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaixin Auto by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kaixin Auto by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KXIN opened at $1.94 on Monday. Kaixin Auto Holdings has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

