Virtu Financial LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,301 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Metromile were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Metromile in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Metromile in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Metromile in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Metromile by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Metromile during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MILE opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63. Metromile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MILE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

